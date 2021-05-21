A well-organised Champs

Dear Editor,

The organisers of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Championships 2021 must be commended for their leader's intellect, as the quality of the leadership was reflected in the standards they set of sound judgement, critical thinking, and innovation. These attributes have resulted in the tremendous success of the staging of the 111-year-old competition in these unprecedented times.

Although tvhe novel coronavirus pandemic prevented the physical presence of spectators, many people were still beaming with pride as they watched on their television sets or on social media platforms.

I strongly believe that this competition should be used as a yardstick for other competitions and social gatherings.

I do believe that the athletes were disappointed that the competition was cancelled last year. Although their training sessions were not as frequent, they were anxious to showcase their talents, so abiding by the COVID-19 protocols was not an option for them.

An American author wrote, “Discipline is the virtue that begins in obedience and flowers in self-control.”

To the organisers, you have raised your standard to create change.

Nichola Nichonia Lyle

lylenn72@yahoo.com