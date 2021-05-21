A well-organised Champs

A well-organised ChampsFriday, May 21, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
The organisers of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Championships 2021 must be commended for their leader's intellect, as the quality of the leadership was reflected in the standards they set of sound judgement, critical thinking, and innovation. These attributes have resulted in the tremendous success of the staging of the 111-year-old competition in these unprecedented times.
Although tvhe novel coronavirus pandemic prevented the physical presence of spectators, many people were still beaming with pride as they watched on their television sets or on social media platforms.
I strongly believe that this competition should be used as a yardstick for other competitions and social gatherings.
I do believe that the athletes were disappointed that the competition was cancelled last year. Although their training sessions were not as frequent, they were anxious to showcase their talents, so abiding by the COVID-19 protocols was not an option for them.
An American author wrote, “Discipline is the virtue that begins in obedience and flowers in self-control.”
To the organisers, you have raised your standard to create change.
Nichola Nichonia Lyle
lylenn72@yahoo.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy