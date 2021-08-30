Achieve herd immunity before allowing unvaccinated in schools

Achieve herd immunity before allowing unvaccinated in schoolsMonday, August 30, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
It is preposterous for the Ministry of Education to allow unvaccinated students to attend face-to-face classes during the community spread of the contagious Delta variant — a highly contagious strain of the SARS-CoV-2.
Our people seem to only live for the moment and so forget our history. Jamaica's success against measles, for example, was because an estimated 95 per cent of the population was vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. In turn the remaining five per cent received protection because, at 95 per cent coverage measles will no longer spread.
The same principle applies during the present novel coronavirus pandemic. Herd immunity, also known as population immunity, is the indirect protection from an infectious disease that happens when a population, not just students, is immune, either through vaccination or immunity developed through previous infection.
The World Health Organization (WHO) supports achieving herd immunity through vaccination, not by allowing a disease to spread through any segment of the population as this would result in unnecessary infections and deaths.
No one knows for sure what the herd immunity threshold is for the coronavirus, though experts have recommended that it may be 70 per cent or higher. “Herd immunity doesn't make any one person immune, and outbreaks can still flare up, but it means that a virus is no longer easily jumping from person to person, helping to protect those who are still vulnerable to catching it.” ( The Independent, July 7, 2021) Therefore, herd immunity against the novel coronavirus should be achieved by protecting people through vaccination, not by exposing them to the pathogen that causes the disease.
At the time of writing reuters.com reported that, “Jamaica has administered at least 501,676 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs two doses, that's enough to have vaccinated about 8.5 per cent of the country's population.” Jamaica's population is estimated at 2.9 million. This is nowhere near the United Kingdom's 70 per cent or more which is needed to develop herd immunity or allow relaxing of safety protocols.
Let us trust science not magic. No unvaccinated students should be allowed in school until at least 70 per cent of the population of Jamaica is vaccinated.
Dudley C McLean II
dm15094@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy