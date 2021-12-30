Adam Stewart, a phenomenal futuristic thinker

Dear Editor,

I watched the Profile interview programme featuring the Sandals Resorts International (SRI) Executive Chairman Adam Stewart and could not help but note that this young executive has mastered a lot of critical skills such as entrepreneurship and public speaking, while overseeing the operations of his various companies. He has taken up the mammoth task left for him by his father, the iconic character in Caribbean business sphere, Gordon “Butch” Stewart.

It is obvious that he was well nurtured and knew the magnitude of the task and the vision for the organisation.

When we see futuristic thinkers, we ought to applaud them. Every day a great Jamaican comes to the fore and begins making his or her mark among the populace.

We are proud of what the SRI has done to effect changes to Jamaica's gross domestic product (GDP) and that of the wider Caribbean as well.

The dynamic leadership style of this young visionary has done the group well, and continues in the vein of his father, Butch, a man of substance who I have always admired. We can easily say we are lucky to have had a man of this calibre born on our shores, who has produced daughters and sons like Adam Stewart.

The all-inclusive brand of tourism has changed the face of tourism in the region. There is a lot of vertical linkages in the industry, which will keep small players viable, solvent, and marketable.

Paris Taylor

paristaylor82@hotmail.com