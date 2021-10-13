Administrators dropped the ball in Kgn

Dear Editor,

It was intriguing to follow some of the discussions over the weekend about letting fans watch the international football match at the National Stadium on Sunday evening. No fans were allowed in.

By contrast, I'd been to two events in California during the weekend, with large crowds, one outdoor (college football in the afternoon), the other indoor (a rock music concert at night).

The COVID-19 protocols were the same at each — proof of full vaccination, or a negative novel coronavirus test within the past 72 hours; masks to be worn. The football stadium holds nearly 80,000; the auditorium holds about 18,000. COVID testing was offered on site at the football stadium.

Why couldn't similar protocols have been used in Jamaica?

Whatever the difference in local vaccination status, the same general group of people would be allowed to participate — the vaccinated or those who had negative tests. The main difference is that a much larger potential audience exists in the US, under such conditions. The risks would be essentially the same.

I've been baffled all weekend by Jamaica seeming to not 'get it'.

I just yesterday attended another mass sporting event; professional tennis, outdoor. Same general rules applied, but with no mask mandate. Coronavirus testing was offered on site.

I'm convinced administrators dropped the ball in Kingston and may leave it on the ground for fear of looking silly by reversing their policy.

Dennis G Jones

dennisgjones@gmail.com