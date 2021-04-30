Ambassador Johnson served with distinction

Ambassador Johnson served with distinctionFriday, April 30, 2021
Dear Editor,
The country has lost a former statesman who made an outstanding contribution to national life.
Ambassador Johnson will always be remembered as a quiet but effective parliamentarian and Government minister who served with distinction in various ministries, including education, technology, industry and commerce, agriculture and mining.
Ambassador Johnson was an accomplished diplomat who served with distinction in the United States, United Kingdom, the Republic of Finland, the Republic of Ireland, and the Kingdoms of Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.
In 2016, he was invested with the Order of Jamaica for his outstanding contribution to the country.
Ambassador Johnson, who served in both Houses of Parliament, was also a university lecturer and published author.
He led a full life which crossed disciplines to include media, academia, politics, and economics, and was a pioneer in some areas.
Lady Allen and the King's House staff join me in expressing our deepest condolence to his widow, Pamela, children and other family members on their loss.
Patrick Allen
Governor General
King's House
Jamaica
