An interesting possibility

An interesting possibilityTuesday, September 28, 2021
Dear Editor,
I noticed in the September 26, 2021 edition of the Sunday Observer that the volcano on La Palma in the Canary Islands is erupting.
Some years ago I remember the simulation of the collapse of the side of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma that could be caused by an eruption on the island.
Here in Jamaica, according to the simulation ( YouTube: La Palma Mega Tsunami.mov) ( YouTube: Megatsunami Scenario – La Palma Landslide) we could be on the receiving end of a 20-metre (about 65 ft) tsunami wave, which would be the frosting on the COVID-19 cake, if you ask me.
In the USA, the northern coast could receive a tsunami of about 30 metres (roughly 100 ft), not something to sneeze at. Since it would take about six hours to reach the USA I'd suggest that the president make contingency plans to send the Navy out to sea on a moment's notice, or they could catch it in port and go surfing and prepare the eastern seaboard for the possibility.
Interesting possibilities abound.
Howard Chin
hmc14@cwjamaica.com
