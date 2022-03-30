An unbalanced budget

Dear Editor,

The budget is an instrument which provides an indication of a Government's priorities and policy direction.

Coming out of the COVID-19 experience there should be no clearer priority for the Government than for increased investment in the health-care system to strengthen and build a resilient public health sector that is able to adequately respond to the next pandemic or health emergency that is sure to come.

The 2022/23 budget presented by the Government appears to be devoid of this as a policy priority and obvious policy direction.

Having scarified so much during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Government, by continuing to give the lion's share of the budget to the Ministry of Finance, is saying to health-care workers that their sacrifice does not matter and they will have to continue to work in a fragile and under-resourced health system.

The allocation provided to the Ministry of Finance in the 2022/23 budget is five times the allocation provided to the Ministry of Health.

Given that there has been significant reductions in the estimated loan receipts, resulting in a decrease in the amount of debt the Government will have to repay, and the debt-to-GDP (gross domestic product) ratio has fallen to 96 per cent, it is baffling that the Ministry of Finance continues to get priority in its budgetary allocation over every other ministry.

The largess that the Ministry of Finance has taken unto itself needs to be interrogated so that there can be a more equitable and responsive allocation of resources to the health sector.

Why should the Ministry of Finance be fully funded for all of its objectives and the Ministry of Health and Wellness's budget requests for the regional health authorities (RHAs) be underfunded without any detailed and sensible rationale provided?

Who at the Ministry of Finance is making decisions about which line items are supported? Have they met with health-care workers to explain why their salaries have been underfunded by a shortfall of some $5 billion and why the goods and supplies they need to carry out their work in hospitals has been underfunded by some $10 billion?

A cursory glance at Object 32, the budget line item which allocates funds for the purchase of capital goods and long-term investment for the RHAs, indicates that the allocation has been declining year on year. Compared to last year, the allocation has been significantly reduced indicating that post-COVID-19 the Government is refusing to make the requisite long-term investment required to strengthen the health system.

Where is the advocacy of the Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton to address this grave underinvestment?

The title of the Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke's closing budget presentation was Recovery, Reform and Restoration, but from the paltry investment being made in the health sector and the significant concessions being made to the financial and commercial sectors, one has to ask: Recovery, reform and restoration for whom?

Jesse James Clarke

Junior shadow minister for health and wellness

clarkejesse956@gmail.com