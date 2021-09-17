Another looming JPS increase

Dear Editor,

Consumers will start seeing an additional 1.4 per cent increase in their electricity bills in October.

Jamaica Public Service (JPS) earlier applied to the Office of Utilities Regulations (OUR) for a 3.4 per cent average overall increase, but the OUR gave the green light to an average overall increase of 2 per cent, which was implemented in February 2021 when it was reported that the rate categories would vary based on consumption. This will remain in effect for the next five years.

Fast-forward to the OUR's announcement in September of a further increase in rates of 1.4 per cent. The increased rates from February amounted to 2 per cent, which, when added to the recently approved increase of 1.4 per cent is equivalent the 3.4 per cent originally applied for.

These said increases are most notably a reaction to inflation and increased costs associated with the importation of fuel.

The independent power producers (IPPs) of solar, wind, and hydraulic energy, which are useful substitutes for imported fuel, should have at least been able to aid in the reduction of our electricity bills, especially for those communities near these energy sites but, instead, we are grappling with an increase of approximately 3.4 per cent.

As a matter of fact, JPS consumers have consistently been denied the benefits of a rate reduction from the input of these IPPs, which is an indication of an oppressive structure designed to feed off the people.

At this point consumers have become overcooked crabs in a pot, seasoned and ready to be eaten. These actions prove that these corporations capitalise on our nine-day attention span when it comes to these issues.

Lavoi Griffiths

Hartham, Knockpatrick

lavoigriffiths@gmail.com