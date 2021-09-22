Are those in authority really taking crime seriously?

Dear Editor,

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson has called for longer prison sentences for gun crime. And I am in total agreement with him.

But how long should the sentence be?

In Jamaica, when the price of a food item is being increased, it is hiked by, sometimes, more than 50 per cent; likewise, these dog-hearted gun pests, who have been taking lives for granted and shooting and killing people like birds, should get life sentences for the serious crimes they have committed. And some of these wicked buggers deserve the death penalty.

Major Anderson should not have had to raise an alarm for longer prison sentences for culprits of gun crimes. Those in authority should have known that, like they know their ABCs, and should have implemented same a long time ago, particularly when the country experienced, for the first time, 1,000 murders in a year.

It is worthy of note that the country's murder rate has now reached the 1,000 mark and the year has not yet come to a close.

I said it some years ago, and I will say it again: I don't believe the powers that be are serious about, and committed to the fight against crime in this society, and I have no trust and confidence in them, especially given our corrupt justice system.

Donald Mckoy

donaldmckoy77@gmail.com