Are two more years on the school calendar viable?

Dear Editor,

There is a seriously dangerous situation waiting to happen if we are not proactive in seeking to secure the welfare of the future generation.

The changing of the calendar year for young impressionable, inquisitive, exploring futuristic youngsters might just explode into something really unwelcome.

No one is seeking bad for the youngsters, but if we are not very savvy in the choosing of a satisfactory future for our young charges we will end up in a quandry. We must examine the pros and the cons in a very intelligent way to elicit the likely possibilities of a positive outcome. We have to work adroitly with all the necessary stakeholders to derive viable answers on the way forward, instead of acting hastily and in an ad-hoc manner.

The amount of energy liberated to form the current calendar year must be in keeping with the amount of critical thinking and constructive criticisms being immersed in this new development. We can't take one step forward over centuries and three or four steps backward in a few years.

Adding two years to the current calendar year will definitely require added financial resources to make this project a successful venture. The money has to come from somewhere, and with the novel coronavirus pandemic stretching our resources, I personally think it is not the appropriate moment to take on this huge project. We ought to examine the situation properly then draw from our arsenal the best minds possible to figure out the best way forward.

Two years is a lot of time, and time wasted is time lost, and some people would say time is money. In other words, the money people are willing to spend on any given project has to have a definite return.

It will take some time for stakeholders to get adjusted to the new cycle. Not everybody needs two years to fulfil their hopes, dreams, and ambitions.

Paris Taylor

paristaylor82@hotmail.com