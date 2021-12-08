Back-to-school vaccination woes

Dear Editor,

I am the mother of an 11-year-old child who will become 12 this December. I was told that students who are not fully vaccinated cannot go to face-to-face school in January.

Now, I do not have any control over my child not being vaccinated, because she was born late in the year. Nevertheless, the school is saying that when face-to-face classes resume they are not going to put emphasis on online classes, which will leave students like my child, who could not be fully vaccinated, to suffer at home.

How is this fair?

I asked if my child could at least get the first shot and start school, but I was told there is no way she can receive the first dose of the vaccine before she reaches age 12.

Children attending school, who are fully vaccinated, will have to wear masks anyway, so why are they going to put a child, especially in a case like mine, at a further disadvantage educationally by shutting her out when neither she nor her parents have any control over her vacination status, and the safety protocols in the school environment will help to keep her and the other students safe.

Did the prime minister or the Ministry of Education think about children like mine who can't possibly meet that deadline?

I need some justice, because her school fee will still have to be paid and if it is paid and they are not planning to focus on the online students, how am I going to get value for my money?

Tamara Thomas

