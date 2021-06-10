Backyard gardening success

Dear Editor,

There has been much recent talk about the need for us to take up backyard gardening.

In a limited space in Stadium Gardens, as a senior citizen I have been putting my hand to use.

Today I can show off two large bunches of Chinese bananas (nine hands and ten hands each) which I grew on my small plot.

I also produce callaloo which I often share with my neighbours and friends.

There is much that backyard gardening can achieve.

Ronald R Fagan

ronniefagan@gmail.com