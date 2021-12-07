Between a rock and a hard placeTuesday, December 07, 2021
Dear Editor,
Good relations could turn sour very quickly between Jamaica and Haiti or Jamaica and Colombia over this Mario Antonio Palacios.
He was found to be illegally in the country, fined and ordered deported. He is a Colombian citizen, so he can be deported to Colombia his home country as is generally normal international procedures, unless there is an extradition request from a treaty country. Jamaica has no extradition treaty with Haiti.
Since, as Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang has said on behalf of the Jamaican Government, an extradition treaty is “not on the front burner”, there is hardly any reason to keep this man in Jamaica. Send him home to Colombia and then Haiti and Colombia can fight over him.
Jamaica ought not allow itself to become the unenviable referee. Jamaica's court has already dealt with him and made an order, though the details of the deportation particulars are not public.
This man may soon file a writ of habeas corpus to force his immediate release from jail and deportation to Colombia, a result which may displease Haiti, particularly since there is no extradition treaty between Haiti and Colombia.
Yes, Jamaica is between a rock and a hard place, a position which is the result of our porous borders where guys like this can enter Jamaican territory and put the country in this unenviable position. Time will tell!
Norman Lee
Brampton, ON
