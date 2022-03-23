Big up, Miss Judith, Courts Portmore

Dear Editor,

As consumers, many of us have become accustomed to mediocre or even bad customer service. But, for the rest of us, we must continue to require the best in our experiences and acknowledge it when it occurs.

I had reason to enter Courts Portmore on Monday and an item caught my eye that was not on the 'mission plan'.

I realised the electric strip, for security reasons, had been locked to the display unit.

I stood by the item hoping to catch the eye of one of the sales representatives in the store.

After a little while, with no success, a lady who was busy tidying off the television displays walked up to me and asked if I was OK. I indicated my interest and off she went to find someone to assist. She came back to me and advised me that someone would be with me shortly.

She went back to her duties and noticed I was still waiting after a while, so she went to another co-worker to seek assistance for me.

At one point she even tried to assist in getting the display unit open to advance me along the steps to a purchase.

It was no big-ticket item, and were it not for the attentiveness of this lady, I know I would have just hissed my teeth and left without making the purchase, but I mattered to her and customer satisfaction mattered to her.

Eventually someone came.

After settling the sale my heroine was nowhere in sight. Conceivably, she was off helping someone else.

I heard that her name is Miss Judith and so I wish to say immense thanks to her for being a high-performing customer experience manager, even though her job tasks did not require it. I felt special because of her.

All the best, Miss Judith from Courts Portmore. Thanks a million.

Normalise #goodcustomerservice.

Afronose

bigzy_2000@yahoo.com