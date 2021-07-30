Big up, PICA Mandeville

Big up, PICA MandevilleFriday, July 30, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
I would like to take this opportunity to highlight and congratulate the staff of the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), Mandeville, for facilitating a positive experience on my visit to the agency on July 28, 2021.
Previously, when applying for a passport, one would have to arrive at the agency from as early as 4:00 am, join a long queue, and await opening at 8:30 am.
However, you are now required to make an appointment and visit at the appointed time.
I arrived at the agency at 8:43 am, with an appointment for 9:00 am. My documents were vetted and I was invited to sit in the waiting area and await the calling of my number.
My number was called and my documents processed, allowing me to exit the agency at 9:15 am. The staff was efficient and polite.
How is that for excellent customer service!
Kathryn Henry
henryk@jamaicaobserver.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy