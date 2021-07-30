Big up, PICA Mandeville

Dear Editor,

I would like to take this opportunity to highlight and congratulate the staff of the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), Mandeville, for facilitating a positive experience on my visit to the agency on July 28, 2021.

Previously, when applying for a passport, one would have to arrive at the agency from as early as 4:00 am, join a long queue, and await opening at 8:30 am.

However, you are now required to make an appointment and visit at the appointed time.

I arrived at the agency at 8:43 am, with an appointment for 9:00 am. My documents were vetted and I was invited to sit in the waiting area and await the calling of my number.

My number was called and my documents processed, allowing me to exit the agency at 9:15 am. The staff was efficient and polite.

How is that for excellent customer service!

Kathryn Henry

