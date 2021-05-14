Break the power of the horn!

Dear Editor,

A few weeks ago just as I was sleeping after praying, I saw a horn in the atmosphere. As I looked, there was a man dressed in African fabric, but the style was Indian, that horn was on his forehead and his two legs were scattered in the air. I said, “But this looks like one of the horns that was prophesied some years ago that will infiltrate Jamaica, and that the Church should pray against them.” Then I heard the voice of God saying, “Now arise and destroy the horn. Destroy the horn! They are trying to take over!” I got up and started to pray against the horn.

This horn means occult powers that seek to dominate our island. It is the worship of the god of evil, demonic elements, principalities and powers by satanic agents, and those who say they know God but yet seek alternative powers to solve their problems from them.

The satanic agents invoke the evil spirits and cause them to be active. Evil powers seek to destroy our territory. They seek to steal, kill and destroy (John 10:10). The impact of this evil is that they seek blood sacrifice, hunt souls, cause ritual killings, sex rituals, worship of fallen angels, horoscope, and distortion of Christian beliefs. They breed and attract evil.

They occupy the astral realm (above the Earth) and cause chaos such as evil consultation with the occult world; influencing institutions, lustful TV shows, causing accidents, kidnappings or abductions, marital problems and break-up, family disunity, poverty mentality, sleep disorder, bad dreams, and the list goes on.

Many people have consulted them and have come for deliverance with a lot of pain in their bodies, having sacrificed monies that they do not have to seek help from them. Many leave their place worse than they went in.

A man came telling me how he had consulted many and paid so much money. He recounted having been told to pay $80,000 to get rid of the first demon. After that there were three more, and he would be asked to pay over $200,000. He said he got angry and left the place. I asked him why he went back after the lies and financial losses. His answer was that he was seeking a solution to his problem. I pointed to John 10:10. He gave his life to the Lord and was set free.

Before he left my office he was rejoicing and asking, “Where has the pain gone?” I told him they went back to Satan, the father of lies. Satan has been lying from the beginning (John 8:44).

Let the Church arise and break the power of the horn that has risen against us. There are blood-sucking spirits and death spirits in the atmosphere among others. Prayer and fasting are needed. Jesus sets you free!

Grace Ade-Gold

Founder and bishop

Arise Shine Apostolic and Deliverance Ministries

Kingston 10

graceadegold@gmail.com