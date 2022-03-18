Cabinet retreat at Shenseea's album launch

Dear Editor,

Pictures and videos of Shenseea's Alpha album launch have been posted all over social media, and although I am not 'nuh big fan' she has some good selections in her repertoire.

However, what caught my eye on social media was the number of politicians who were present at the media launch at Romeich Entertainment's headquarters. It seemed as if half of the Andrew Holness Cabinet was in attendance.

None other than the Rhodes Scholar and Minister of Finance Dr Nigel Clarke himself was in attendance and you could not help but notice the return of the party man — Floyd Green — in more ways than one.

I am sure the police must be sighing in relief because they will not have to investigate the attendees to this party for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act.

I wonder if Beenie Man, who was also in attendance at the launch, asked for any tips.

It seemed former Minister Robert Montague was not present, but Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang was in the house as well as Minister of Health and Wellness Christopher Tufton.

I was about to say it seemed like the launch was a Labourite thing, but eventually I saw pictures of Member of Parliament Lisa Hanna.

I wonder who is going to be present at Spice's next album launch because Parliament might just have to plan their retreat around it.

For me, this underscores the reason the factions are called political parties — that is, they are always in party mode.

Mark Trought

