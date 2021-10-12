Cable companies – a law unto themselves

Dear Editor,

Why are cable companies allowed to take away channels that were part of an original contract without notification and without any reimbursement of fees?

Another issue is the quality of the movies that are being offered, most of them are old and with the added torment that they are repeated several times per day.

Several months ago Lifetime Movie Network ( LMN) was removed from my service and within the past two weeks MSNBC has disappeared.

I have yet to receive any notification of these changes but I continue to receive the same monthly billing as before.

It seems to me that my money is flowing in the direction of discontent.

C McKoy

Box 99, Kingston 7

carmckoy@yahoo.com