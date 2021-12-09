Can we find our way back to civility, T&T?

Dear Editor,

I remember only too well the disappointment I experienced when, on more than one occasion, I did what I thought would be best for others only to have them return to the squalor they were comfortable with.

Space does not allow for the details, but in one case an entire staff preferred to stay in a dysfunctional building rather than modern office facilities. It makes me wonder what kind of future is there for our children in Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) if we continue along our current path.

The ills are aplenty – political discussions without substance, a dysfunctional judiciary, an ineffective police service, inability to do simple things like distribute water efficiently, and poor management practices. Perhaps it is pertinent to look at who we are in order to realise how far down the ladder we have fallen so we can start the journey upward.

Chaguaramas is perhaps a good starting point to demonstrate the levels of neglect. The Chaguaramas radar station, which operated until 1971, is of international historical importance. This has been allowed to deteriorate and fall apart. Similarly, the other inherited infrastructures like the St Chad's Church and adjacent cemetery, the Maqueripe Hotel and the entire island of Chacachacare and its infrastructure. The decay does not stop there.

The children of today will find it hard to believe that only a few years ago any trip to the countryside would lead to fields of cocoa and coffee, citrus and coconuts. The sugar factories and their infrastructure, including water retention ponds, recreation fields, houses, golf courses, rail network, and machinery, are all abandoned or destroyed. The once-functional multi-runway airport in Wallerfield that serviced many international flights during the American occupation of Wallerfield is now a place for racing cars.

Communities like Forest Reserve, Point A Pierre, Clifton Hill, Mahaica in Point Fortin, and Palo Seco that thrived during the oil boom and foreign management of our oil reserves have now degenerated into communities bordering on slums. Many of these communities had independent health facilities, educational institutions, trade schools, and world-class recreational facilities.

Rather than upkeep and maintain that which we inherited, we have allowed them to be destroyed.

We inherited a structure in which property tax payment was as simple as walking into the village warden's office and paying a few dollars, our pets were registered and tagged, police patrolled on bikes and on foot in every village and town, magistrate's courts were in every village and courts met weekly, children's health was monitored, and sanitary inspectors visited homes to ensure the environment was maintained.

Additionally, schoolchildren were promoted based on merit and those unable to make the grade had the option of going to trade schools. We had the best schools for trade and hospitality management.

All of this and more have been destroyed as we bask in an atmosphere of old talk, hatred, inefficiency, and divisiveness. We must find a way back to civility.

Steve Alvarez

Trinidad and Tobago

bilcoa@hotmail.com