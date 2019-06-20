Cartoon gives wrong impression

Dear Editor,

A cartoon was printed depicting public concerns in the matter where the allegations involved a policeman having shot and killed his wife in the St Mary division. The impression given by the cartoon was that the said policeman had not been arrested for the offence of murder.

As the director of public prosecutions, I consider it my duty to disabuse the public of any misperceptions that may have been inadvertently conveyed in the media which touch and concern the administration of justice, specifically the operation of my office. Accordingly, in the public interest, I now outline the course taken in this matter.

1. From the date of the incident, the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) commenced investigations in the matter.

2. On the 5th of June 2019, the investigator's case file was submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for our ruling in this matter.

3. Later that same day, having perused the statements on file, I prepared my ruling recommending the charging of Detective Corporal Kirk Lawrence for the murder of his wife, Janet Lawrence. The ruling also gave instructions for the file to be completed.

4. INDECOM collected the file that same day and the ruling was copied to the Bureau of Special Investigations.

5. To my certain knowledge, later that same evening, Detective Corporal Lawrence was arrested and charged by the police after communication was received from INDECOM.

6. The matter was placed before the St Mary Parish Court on the June 7, 2019. The matter went back before the Court on June 13, 2019 and a further mention date has been set for July 11, 2019 for the completion of the file.

7. Since the matter has been before the Court, Detective Corporal Lawrence, I am advised, has been remanded in custody. He is being represented by Oswest Senior-Smith of counsel.

I trust that the facts outlined will add clarity in the public interest.

Paula V Llewellyn, QC

Director of Public Prosecutions