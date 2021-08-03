Christianity and homosexuality are not compatible

Dear Editor,

The Jamaica Forum for Lesbians, All-Sexuals and Gays (JFLAG) lobby group is planning to stage a gospel concert in the first week of August to deceive the public into believing that there is compatibility between the gospel and homosexuality.

The true gospel of Christ calls all sinners to repentance of sins and one of these sins is the practice of being effeminate, that is, boys and men who act as if they are women and allow themselves to be buggered by other boys and men.

Those who repent of their sins by giving up the effeminate and homosexual way of life and put their faith in the Lord Jesus, who died for the sins of everyone and was buried and then raised from the dead, and confess Jesus as Lord of their lives and are baptised into union with Jesus Christ, will be “washed, sanctified and justified”. (1 Corinthians 6:9-11)

Jamaica, this lobby group is misrepresenting the true gospel of Christ, for Jesus Christ teaches sex between a man and a woman joined in holy matrimony so that children may be produced and the human race does not become extinct. (Mark 10:6-9 and Luke 20:34-36)

Jesus Christ also calls the acts of women having sex with women and men having sex with men “vile affections”, “against nature”, “unnatural”, “unseemly”, “indecent”, “shameful”, “disgraceful”, and an “error”. (Romans 1:26-27)

I call on the person in charge of the venue not to allow these so-called gospel concerts to be held. I also call on church leaders, along with church members, to peacefully protest at the entrance to the venue by carrying placards which have scriptures written on them that show that God has never approved of homosexuality.

I call on Prime Minister Andrew Holness to prevent any connection from being made between our celebration of Independence and JFLAG wanting the country to celebrate homosexuality as a lifestyle. This lifestyle is not to be celebrated, but regretted and given up in order to be pleasing in the sight of God.

Concerned Follower of Jesus Christ.