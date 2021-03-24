Clarity needed on COVID-19 restrictions

Clarity needed on COVID-19 restrictionsWednesday, March 24, 2021
Dear Editor,
I must admit that I do not watch the press briefings to announce the restrictions as I await the reporting in the newspapers. Most times I need clarification and I am always somewhat disappointed that the journalists do not ask some of the questions which seem so obvious. Sometimes I wonder if there is a reluctance to ask questions out of fear of being labelled.
Based on the most recent restrictions my questions relate, not surprisingly, to the 'no movement days'.
Since I am banned from going to church, my only Sunday outing is to get the newspapers. Will the newspaper vendors be out? If so, am I allowed to go out to get them? In the same way when I note that the fishermen are allowed to go out, I wonder if people will be allowed out to go and buy the fish, or if the fishermen should only go to set their pots?
I am by no means trying to trivialise the situation, but for us to be able to conform and do the right thing we must be absolutely clear on what is required of us and not be left to have our own interpretations.
Valerie Nam
St Andrew
valerien28@yahoo.co.uk
