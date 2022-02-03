Congrats are in order, Sir

Dear Editor,

Hats off to the West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder on becoming the fourth player in international cricket to achieve the unique feat of claiming four wickets in four successive deliveries in Twenty20 (T20) cricket.

He is also the first West Indian player to register a hat-trick in a T20 match.

Jason claimed not only four successive wickets, but clinched an unbelievable last over victory for the home side, beating England by 17 runs to clinch the T20 series 3-2.

In the past Rashid Khan (AFG), Lasith Malinga (SL), and Curtis Campher (Irland) had achieved this feat.

Anil R Torne

Pune, India

artorne@gmail.com