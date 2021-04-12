Dear Editor,

It has been said that the only reason we should kill is in self defence. But, isn't there another reason we should kill?

I believe hanging, or giving the death penalty to wrongdoers of violent crimes, is one.

Unfortunately, this is not the lived experience in Jamaica.

Worse, our so-called justice system is a very unjust one. Too many vicious murderers have got and are only getting light punishment. Punishments should fit the crime like a lock and key. Frightening crimes should get equally heavy punishment.

Some people, especially women, say that they would not even kill a fowl, much less a human being. Does that describe you?

I believe we are just a few years away from making it two decades since more than 1,000 people are being murdered in Jamaica each year. The bloodletting continues this year. More than 200 people have already been slaughtered since the start of 2021. The monsters find it easy to do and do not fear any foe. Therefore, the Government needs to 'reactivate' the gallows and hang them! Convict them and hang them! Put a full stop to it!

We have not been taking it seriously. Shame on us!

Donald Mckoy

donaldmckoy77@gmail.com