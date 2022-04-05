Creating the illusion of good governance

Dear Editor,

In his political satire 1984, George Orwell famously developed a notion of an official language for the authoritarian State called Newspeak. The purpose of Newspeak was “to diminish the range of thought...by cutting the choice of words down to a minimum”. Newspeak was a constructed language that reduced the range and scope of meanings available to a bare minimum, thus controlling thought.

Many authoritarian and democratic nations with established national intelligence services redirected them into state security agencies, thus semantically reframing the role these agencies play, thereby allowing ruling parties and their henchmen to identify their own interests within their nations.

They then are able to do so in plain sight of the public. This has happened throughout Africa, Central and Latin America, the Caribbean, and some believe in North America too. The ruling parties' endless pursuit of redefining their nations agenda suggests a variation called NoSpeak.

As opposed to Newspeak, which restricts meaning to an authoritarian minimum, the aim of NoSpeak is to say nothing while appearing to say something. This tactic seems to assert something definitive and accountable while, in fact, leaving the communicator with room to say whatever he or she likes. The intention of the messenger is to undermine all systems of belief, except for what is being presented.

It is said that there are three approaches to undermining meaning.

Silent NoSpeak sees government ministers and their officials ignoring access to information requests and establishing rigid access to information laws.

The second form is described as Lying NoSpeak. An act that appears to support democratic principals of governance while actively subverting them. For example, a minister may appear to be supportive of open Government while, in fact, is actively working for the opposite goal.

The third form is Noisy NoSpeak, which occurs when ministers undermine the meaning of the communities' commonly accepted terms, perverting their understanding. The words most used are transformation and reshaping, referring to perhaps a department of the Government that needed to be cleansed of corruption and mismanagement.

A minister would say the said department will go through an aggressive reshaping that will transform it. Of course, the opposite would happen. Corruption continues in the shadows while the public is led to believe that change has occurred.

Authoritarian regimes manipulate language in an attempt to control the narrative, presenting to the public an illusion of what reality is within the community, neighbourhood, or nation itself.

Within every well-tuned dictatorship lies an effective marketing agency, a group of savvy agents adept in psychological group think, advising ministers on how to present themselves and the Government they serve.

By understanding NewSpeak, Silent NoSpeak, Lying NoSpeak, and Noisy NoSpeak, an educated individual will recognise the farce that is being presented to the nation they live in.

In democratic nations like Canada and the US, this pattern also happens.

Have you ever sensed that the Government in power, which seems so active and responsive to a crisis or social problem, may be hiding something? Does its public language seem empty of answers or concrete information? Is the presentation more important than the message?

Read Orwell's 1984 and make your own conclusions.

Steven Kaszab

Bradford, Ontario

skaszab@yahoo.ca