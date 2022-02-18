Crime — a health issue

Crime — a health issueFriday, February 18, 2022
|
Dear Editor,
The Global Index ranks Jamaica as the fifth most corrupt country in the world. Data from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) shows that in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2018, and 2020 murders declined by 14.02 per cent, 21.70 per cent, 2.74 per cent, 16.39 per cent, 21.86 per cent, and 1.19 per cent, respectively.
The factors, I believe, which contributed to the high crime rate were the Tivoli incursion, states of emergency, and curfews.
I think that crime can be further reduced if legislations are reviewed and harsher penalties are imposed.
Intermittent incursions of communities plagued with criminal elements, I strongly believe, are crucial to saving at-risk youth. Criminal behaviour is learnt, thus, a change in their method of thinking is vital to crime fighting.
I believe that the crime and violence being experienced by Jamaicans is now a health crisis.
Citizens — both adults and children — who withstand exposure to or have been victims of these violent crimes often endure physical and emotional pain, mental distress, diminished quality of life, depression, and behavioural problems.
Those living in volatile areas who normally engage in physical and community activities may become unenthusiastic in doing so. This may result in increased adverse living conditions and negative health issues such as non-communicable diseases, such as hypertension, diabetes, and mental health challenges.
There needs to be greater focus on punishment, prevention, and elimination of crime and violence as they seem to be the real 'pandemic' that Jamaica is currently facing.
Nichola Nichonia Lyle
lylenn72@yahoo.com
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy