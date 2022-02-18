Crime — a health issue

Dear Editor,

The Global Index ranks Jamaica as the fifth most corrupt country in the world. Data from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) shows that in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2018, and 2020 murders declined by 14.02 per cent, 21.70 per cent, 2.74 per cent, 16.39 per cent, 21.86 per cent, and 1.19 per cent, respectively.

The factors, I believe, which contributed to the high crime rate were the Tivoli incursion, states of emergency, and curfews.

I think that crime can be further reduced if legislations are reviewed and harsher penalties are imposed.

Intermittent incursions of communities plagued with criminal elements, I strongly believe, are crucial to saving at-risk youth. Criminal behaviour is learnt, thus, a change in their method of thinking is vital to crime fighting.

I believe that the crime and violence being experienced by Jamaicans is now a health crisis.

Citizens — both adults and children — who withstand exposure to or have been victims of these violent crimes often endure physical and emotional pain, mental distress, diminished quality of life, depression, and behavioural problems.

Those living in volatile areas who normally engage in physical and community activities may become unenthusiastic in doing so. This may result in increased adverse living conditions and negative health issues such as non-communicable diseases, such as hypertension, diabetes, and mental health challenges.

There needs to be greater focus on punishment, prevention, and elimination of crime and violence as they seem to be the real 'pandemic' that Jamaica is currently facing.

Nichola Nichonia Lyle

lylenn72@yahoo.com