Criminals are getting away with murder

Dear Editor,

We are being asked to report crime to the police and help them in their fight to rid Jamaica of criminals. But, regrettably, we are not motivated to do so because of the powers that be, the judges, and a long-standing corrupt justice system.

For example, murderers and criminals are not getting the right type and length of punishment. They are being given a slap on the wrist when convicted of their crimes. And a bad example is being set, whereby criminals take advantage of the justice system by pleading guilty because they know they will receive a discounted sentence which they can 'knock off' quickly and return to the streets to continue killing at will.

In 2019, Jeffrey Campbell was given a six-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter in the gruesome stabbing death of 80-year-old returning resident Winnifred Williams and her son, 58-year-old Michael Williams.

I couldn't believe my eyes when I read it in The Gleaner.

I believe that sentence was ill-advised and demonstrated a flagrant disregard for the victims and their families, which seems to have become the order of the day in our courts.

That cold-blooded murderer should have received nothing less than the death penalty or, at the very least, life in prison with hard labour. But, it's unbelievable — six years for snuffing out two precious lives, including that of an old lady. This fact alone made the crime that much more heinous.

Our judges must begin to issue sentences that match the crimes committed. The more violent the crime, the longer and more severe the sentence ought to be.

The victims and their families should also be given consideration during the sentencing phase so that when the punishment is issued they are satisfied that they have received justice for their loved ones. Otherwise, our judges are no better than the criminals who place no value on the lives of others.

Donald Mckoy

donaldmckoy77@gmail.ccm