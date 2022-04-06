Customs 'shake-hold'

Dear Editor,

I purchased a canister of Herbalife shake from Amazon in early January 2022 for US$25. The item arrived in Jamaica on January 21, 2022, having been shipped via ShipMe.

As per usual, I provided the Amazon invoice to prove that the item was bought for US$25. The Customs officer who examined the package purportedly found an invoice for US$62.31. I denied any knowledge of this invoice and offered to prove that I paid US$25 for the item.

I subsequently gave access to my Amazon account to the Customs officer, who saw the invoice for US$25, but insisted that duties would be levied on the invoice for US$62.31 that was purportedly found in the package.

I later had dialogue with Joycelyn Payne, via telephone and e-mail, who requested further information to validate my claim. I supplied my credit card statements to cover the period when the item was purchased, along with an e-mail from the Amazon seller stating that the invoice that was purportedly found in the package was incorrect and should be ignored.

Despite providing evidence that I paid US$25 for the canister of Herbalife shake the matter remains unresolved after two months. Each time that I make enquiries I am informed that the matter is still being “reviewed”.

This is an index of how ordinary Jamaicans, without wealth, power, or privilege are treated. I have proven that I paid US$25 for this item and, despite this, I am being told that I must pay duties for US$62.31. This is injustice, to say the least.

I am seeking assistance to have this matter addressed.

Philip Ireland.

irelandphilip@yahoo.com