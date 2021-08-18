Cut out the lewd music

Dear Editor,

If it were that we were writing some letters to the prime minister of England or the president of the United States, on the matters that concern us, there would have been responses to address our challenges instantly. But poor people are being put on the back burner in this country.

When will enough be enough?

More than a 1,000 times we have made complaints, and have also written many letters in the papers, about the lewd music that has taken over the Jamaica society, the violence-laced music that being played on public passenger buses and taxis, and until now nothing has been done about it — no one seems to care, not even our prime minister, who is a Christian.

I am asking the Minister of Transport Robert Montague to have a meeting with the taxi and bus operators and ask them to desist from playing the ungodly and downgrading songs on the public transport. Tell these troublesome devils to go and learn some manners and respect.

The passengers ought to take some of the blame, too, because they are not saying anything about it; they seem to love the violent music and the immorality in this country. We continue to scoff at these warnings, but it will soon be too late. Shame on you, passengers!

Donald McKoy

donaldmckoy77@gmail.com