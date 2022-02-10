Dear Minister Charles...

Dear Editor,

I am happy that Pearnel Charles Jr has been mandated to run the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries. We are all aware that agriculture is the backbone of the country; however, the farmers are suffering because of predial larceny.

I can recall that sometime between 2003 and 2006 the then Government mandated the Island Special Constabulary Force (ISCF) to be the arm within the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to police predial larceny within the country and to also enforce law and order within the town centres of Jamaica.

In my opinion, they did a commendable job with the resources given, including manpower. But, in 2014, the ISCF was merged with the JCF to fill staff shortage.

This has left the farmers in limbo as the JCF still doesn't have the manpower to fully police predial larceny. There is need for a dedicated unit with the necessary laws to tackle this rampant stealing of the farmers' livestock and produce.

The laws and regulations are already there, but without a specialist unit that has full police powers and reports to the commissioner of police, we will still cry every day over the losses incurred by our farmers.

I am hoping that Minister Charles will do something for the farmers. He is the right man for the job.

My recommendation is that we bring back the ISCF and give it responsibilty for all policing matters related to predial larceny and free up the JCF to fight the hardened criminals.

A Concerned Citizen

