Dear Sagicor, thank you

Dear Editor,

Recently, I was driving along a highway when I saw a Sagicor sign with the words, “You are doing your best. Keep going.” It meant a lot to me and I imagine it had the same impact on others who saw it while they drove, possibly contemplating all that is being thrown at them during these challenging times.

The advent of COVID-19 has thrown some hardened lemons at us, and many of us are struggling to squeeze the juice to make lemonade. Some are succeeding, while some are failing. The success stories are beautiful and inspiring, but the ones about failure are sometimes ugly and heartbreaking.

Psychologists argue that the real pandemic is mental health. Some have posited that depression is at an all-time high. We see the effects unfolding as people unravel. Those we least expect are committing suicide, killing their parents, among other deeds. Every now and then, the news gives a painful reminder that all is not well with our brothers and sisters.

There is a popular meme which reads, “Remember to check in on your strong friend, your busy friend, your quiet friend, your happy friend, your 'seems to handle everything well' friend.” It is true that they are often the ones bleeding in silence, with no one to talk to or the courage to talk.

I acknowledge Sagicor, which stands as a beacon, investing in mental health with kind words that I wish to see posted islandwide so they may reach as many people as possible. Indeed, they are a breath of fresh air along the journey.

I hope that my quiet friend, who has not found the will to talk, will see these messages of hope and be encouraged to “try, try, and try again”.

Suzette Campbell

suzette.campbell@outlook.com