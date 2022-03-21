Disappointed with Flow

Dear Editor,

As a long-time Flow mobile customer I was excited when they introduced the new Yaad & Road package that allowed me to get home Internet and mobile Internet for one price. Just days after seeing the catchy advertisement on TV I signed up for the service.

The first couple of days were not bad, at all.

I run a small business from my home that depends on the Internet. I used to purchase a separate mobile plan to stay connected to WhatsApp and social media while on the road making deliveries, but now, with this service, I had one plan that provided everything.

Less than a week later, however, everything changed.

First, I started having problems with my home Internet connection. Web pages began to load slowly and YouTube videos kept buffering and freezing, even when I am the only one using it.

When I reported the matter to Flow I was told by the agent that she had set up a “ticket” to fix my service. That must have been a ticket to nowhere because after two weeks of phone calls a Flow technician is yet to visit my home to fix the slow service. I ended up depending more on the mobile service to connect online, but I am now almost out of data because of the limited amount that Flow provides with this plan.

My livelihood depends on having reliable Internet service, so you can just imagine how disappointed I am after buying into Flow's hyped up plan as the solution to all our Internet problems.

What's the point of offering unlimited anything if when needed it does not work? How is Flow able to get away with taking my hard-earned money and not fix my service within a reasonable time?

I am making this public appeal for Flow to fix my service as I do not intend to pay the next bill until they do.

Marcia Davis

davismarcia@gmail.com