Disappointed with the the paper

Dear Editor,

I am a graduate of The University of the West Indies (UWI), class of 2021, who recently collected my Bachelor of Education in Mathematics degree.

My excitement waned with the realisation that it was printed on what seemed to me to be $50 cartridge paper.

Graduates who attended teacher training institutions are required to pay exit fees that are high enough for their degrees to be printed on better quality paper like the one my sister received from The UWI a few years ago.

We know that the novel coronavirus pandemic has significantly impacted the finances of educational institutions, especially The UWI; however, why disappoint those who made the financial sacrifice to graduate by printing their degrees on what looks and feels like cheap paper rather than on a more durable paper which would give value for money?

Ricardo Spaulding

Ticky Ticky, Coleyville

Manchester

spauldingricardo@gmail.com