Dishonesty at its finest

Dear Editor,

Dishonesty is not something that is always black and white or clear-cut. Liars and thieves do not hold proprietorship to dishonesty. The unsavoury fact is that dishonesty comes in various forms and guises, and many a time, because of the unexpected source, it unfortunately escapes rigorous scrutiny.

I now see it rearing its ugly head in our patois debate. I hear it being posited by some that patois should be taught in schools as a first language, and then English language taught as a second language much like French or Spanish. As I understand it, the reasoning behind this is that students have difficulty understanding the subject matter when they are being taught in English in school so they should first be instructed in patois, and then instructed thereafter in patois, when they will then be able to learn all the other subjects, especially English Language, easily or easier.

Curiously enough we are yet to see any information presented as to the efficacy of this theory. This garbage is not being spewed by what we would ordinarily consider dunces or fools. On the contrary, these people usually have a bunch of letters behind their names. It makes you wonder about the value of a degree. Are we to believe, then, according to these brilliant folks, that the children of the current era are less intelligent than the children of the time of P J Patterson, Andrew Holness, Fae Ellington, Peter Champagnie, or a Carolyn Cooper, just to name a few? With the advent of the Internet and information now being at everyone's fingertips I would argue that the exact opposite is true. Were these goodly people blessed with extra special ability more than the rest of the populace, enabling them to reach their high stations in life and speak the English language so well without having the 'benefit' of being instructed in patois in their formative years? Please!

I came across a literacy rate ranking of countries recently and one Caribbean nation had 100 per cent literacy, another had 99 per cent, while Jamaica was boasting 88 per cent. My question to the people with the patois agenda is this: Do the countries with those high rates teach English language as a first language in their countries as they are proposing doing here? Why not do a study to determine what accounts for their high literacy rate?

Am I the only one who finds it strange that not a word is mentioned about factors such as poor eyesight, poor eye-hand coordination, hearing challenges, poor memory, being easily distracted, hunger, issues at home, autism, and packed classrooms being among a host of other things that could account for our poor showing? If we can't adequately deal with regular children, what do you think is the fate of the child with special needs, if they are identified? Didn't a study come out quite recently showing the Jamaican teacher spending an inordinately disproportionate amount of time on things other than actually delivering the lesson content in the classroom? Yet the only solution these academics can come up with is to teach students in patois in school? It would be laughable if it weren't so tragic.

Nobody is fighting down patois, as some will claim, and you would be hard-pressed to find a Jamaican on the island who doesn't speak it fluently. Having said that, though, what do you think would happen if Michael Lee-Chin made an incognito call to a National Commercial Bank helpline and was greeted with, “Yow, dawg, weh yuh deh pon?” And what will have changed, what benefit is there to be derived by merely declaring that patois is now the official language of Jamaica? Will it reduce the murders, fix the potholes, lower the gas prices, and increase employment? Incidentally, what became of the patois Bible that was being touted not long ago?

I don't want to even begin to speculate about motive, but I sincerely hope and pray these guys will stop leading my Jamaican people down the garden path. Unnu doan duh wi dat, man!

Coretta Burgess

corettaburgess@yahoo.com