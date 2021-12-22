Do better, KSAMC!

Dear Editor,

I spend a lot of time in downtown Kingston. I work there and I shop there… or should I say, I try to shop there.

I have been waiting for years for successive governments to make good on their promise to fix the area, but it has not yet happened, and I feel the conditions are only getting worse.

It is clear that the Kingston & St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) is either incompetent and therefore incapable of performing their duties or just does not want to.

The state of what would be prime real estate anywhere else in the world is, quite frankly, disgusting. Are these people accountable to anyone? Who takes responsibility?

There are many issues in this relatively small area, but I want to mention just a few.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has hit everyone hard, but did anyone tell downtown Kingston? Where are the health protocols? What measures are being put in place there?

Vendors are a core part of what makes downtown so great, but where is the structure, the organisation, and the measures to control and contain the spread of the novel coronavirus?

And, on the note of health, I remember walking along the street, weaving through the vendors and their makeshift stalls — a practice that could very well be pleasurable and exciting in the right location — and hearing an ambulance. The vehicle could not pass. The road was completely blocked, and eventually the ambulance had to reverse and find an alternative route. Imagine how many people may have died waiting for that emergency vehicle because it could not gain access to the shortest route.

God forbid a fire should break out in the area. With the structures and stalls as they are, I'm sure a blaze would be seen for miles, with no fire truck or firefighters able to reach the scene. Vendors and business owners alike would be sure to see their investments burnt to the ground.

And what about security? How can we say “visit our beautiful capital” when it has become a haven for thieves and criminality? How many cars get stolen or broken into in the downtown area?

But you will most certainly see a representative of the KSAMC towing shoppers' vehicles when there are so many other infractions of a more egregious nature taking place all over the district which are seemingly ignored.

It is not fair. It is not right. It is a disgrace and a shame.

The KSAMC needs to do better. The mayor needs to do better. The Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie needs to do better.

Our people deserve a capital they can be proud of, not one they can hardly step into, much less drive through.

Fiona Fennell

fennell.fiona@gmail.com