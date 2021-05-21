Do more for PLWD

Dear Editor,

Would the powers that be please tell me why little or nothing significant has been said or done in relation to the Disabilities Act up to this moment?

The Disabilities Bill was passed in the Jamaican House of Representatives on July 22, 2014 and the Upper House (Senate) on October 10, 2014. The Act makes provisions to protect and ensure the welfare of persons living with disabilities (PLWD) in Jamaica, but we are not sure what's happening.

Governor General Sir Patrick Allen made the disclosure that work would be done as he delivered the 2020/2021 Throne Speech during the ceremonial opening of Parliament on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, under the theme 'Towards a Decade of Growth to Anchor Our Peace and Prosperity'.

People living with disabilities in Jamaica are having it immensely hard, even now more than before. Individuals are being put out of hospital in Portland; killed by a family member in Portmore, St Catherine; and the majority are finding it hard to provide basic necessities for themselves.

Please note I know that during the financial year 2019/2020 people with disabilities received grants for their own economic empowerment and assistive devices in the amount of $30 million. But, bear in mind that assistive devices from time to time will need to be refreshed and other individuals who have not benefited from economic empowerment will want too.

And there was also funding for some people from the stimulus package for novel coronavirus relief.

However, the approximately 17 per cent of people in Jamaica living with disabilities, both below the poverty level and above, would like to see more done.

Errington Pellington

Advocate for PLWD

erringtonpellington@gmail.com