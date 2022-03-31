Do we have our ducks in a row?

Dear Editor,

The recent visit by Prince William has reignited conversations about Jamaica becoming a republic and being paid reparation.

While I have no problem with Jamaica being a republic, as I would want this to happen, and am indifferent about reparation, I have a bit of a problem with the people who are advocating for it.

Majority of the advocates are intellectual and cultural elites who reside in gated communities and have very little understanding of the average Jamaican, except for what they read in textbooks. These people seem to have lost sight of the fact that, for the most part, Jamaicans are disenfranchised, even after Independence, and disillusioned with national objectives as they have no stake in it, and are simply trying to survive.

How can we talk about a referendum when the general attitude among the population is that every man, woman, and child must look out for themselves?

The Bill Johnson poll has revealed that the majority of people find the electoral process to be a waste of time and money, and they would prefer British rule over their current station in life.

How can we talk about reparation when we have no idea how to make sure the money is spent for the benefit of all, instead of being hoarded and stolen by corrupt practices?

The reparation and republicanism activists should realise that to have effective and sustainable change, it should go from top to bottom and bottom to top, otherwise we run the risk of exchanging one head of State, thousands of miles away, symbolic of slavery and our colonial past, for another head of State, one mile away, symbolic of political corruption and everything that is wrong with Jamaica. Additionally, the reparation money, too, will not have its intended effect.

That is, if the majority votes for Jamaica to be a republic, given that a fair amount of citizens wants to keep The Queen as head of State or they just don't care.

Marcus White

whitemarc918@gmail.com