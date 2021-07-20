Dog owners are to be prosecuted

Dear Editor,

I find it ridiculous that we are contemplating a Dog (Liability for Attack) Act, but there's nothing for dog ownership, dog theft, or dog abuse.

A dead dog on the public roads in Jamaica is so common people drive over it for fun.

Why isn't Justice Minister Delroy Chuck addressing dog ownership? Some people don't have the common sense to care for themselves, much less a dog. Dogs are left tied up in massive chains in the sun, without food, water, or a comfortable dwelling. Many of these poor animals are given no love and fed peppers, alcohol, and other horrific substances.

Responsible dog owners know dogs, like children, live what they learn. A child nurtured with positivity and love can never become a gun-toting criminal, likewise, a puppy raised with love can never become aggressive. I've seen many loveable pit bulls and rottweilers playing with newborn babies.

Dogs are man's best friends, let us treat them as such.

Pamela Pitter

pamjamaica@yahoo.com