Doing well, but can do better

Dear Editor,

The Reggae Boyz should have at least walked away with a point from that enthralling and entertaining encounter against Mexico in their World Cup qualifiers played at the feared Azteca stadium on Thursday night.

They put up a good fight, and in my view they are deserving of a draw — kudos to them for a good performance.

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) management and coaching staff should also be given high marks for putting on a good show and holding it together in the face of the most daunting pre-match conditions — visa uncertainty, late notice of player unavailability, and logostical complexities of travel arrangements. Despite the challenges the JFF was able to honour their fixtures in a professional manner — kudos to the them, too.

Overall, I think Jamaican fans were treated to a spirited and courageous display as the boyz stood stout and in defence were very colourful and athletic.

Their ball controlling skills were good and captain and goalkeeper Andre Blake lived up to his billing; he was surperb between the sticks.

However, there were deficiencies in a some areas — failure to keep possession of the ball when being pressured, too many unforced errors, not much deception, too predictable in body movement and passes, and not much productive tactical manoeuvring by the team offensively.

Going forward it is very important that the team learns how to nurse home wins or secure draws in tight situations, as was required in that Mexico game, because the games certainly, at this level, are not going to get any easier. More gamesmanship should be applied.

Although this ploy is usually scoffed at by the opposing team, it is an essential arsenal that should be in the toolkit of every football team.

In that match, with only two minutes remaining of regular time and a possible five minutes or so added time, delay tactics could have been skillfully employed to secure that valuable point.

Let's take the lessons learnt from this match into the next.

Dalgalish Henry Sr

dalgalishja@gmail.com