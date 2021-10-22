Don't castigate all Christians

Dear Editor,

If the human sacrifice reported to have taken place in a church in Montego Bay over the weekend is true, maybe it's a clever move by Satan himself to tarnish all religion, especially if there is a faith practising true religion.

People generally refer to the Church in a blind canvas of denominations as a unit of belief. But if I put on a police uniform and proceed to attempt the duties of a cop, does it make me a police officer by using the name and uniform? What's in a name anyway?

Jesus Himself spoke of wolves in sheep's clothing to highlight that feigning Christianity does not make one a disciple (Matthew 7: 15; Matthew 7: 23). But why would Satan choose to discredit a religion if it belongs to him? Maybe the clever move is to sacrifice one to discredit the whole — King Herod was known to sacrifice the lives of several babies so he could destroy just one.

Since people are largely frustrated and disappointed with religion, and there is this existing collective view about the Church and religious organisations, it seems to indict one in such horrendous acts of monstrosity, as reported in the press, is to conveniently label all religions as unfavourable. Those champing at the bit to cast missiles even against true religion will now have a chance to say, “Ah ah! See! how dangerous a thing religion is!”

So it's not a sacrifice of an individual, but a religion that may have occurred; since for Satan he doesn't really care if all falls if he's merely using some to deceive.

Homer Sylvester

New York, USA

h2sylvester@gmail.com