Don't ignore the pleas for consistent garbage collection, MP Rhoda

Dear Editor,

The following is an open letter to Rhoda Crawford, Member of Parliament (MP) for Manchester Central:

Despite our frequent conversations prior to the 2020 General Election, and contacts initiated by you shortly after, you have chosen to now ignore my calls. I am asking no personal favours. I am simply asking that, as you did in the first few weeks after your victory, you continue to do by simply helping to solve problems in your constituency.

Garbage is piling up in many communities of Manchester Central. The manager at Southern Parks and Markets, whose number you gave me, and who responded to my first few calls, he, like you, no longer answers calls or returns them. This is simply unacceptable, Madam MP.

Garbage is not like a fire, which happens by accident, so citizens should not have to call every four or five weeks to report that garbage is not collected.

New trucks have been acquired and new management is in place, so the least one can expect is consistency in the collection of garbage. Once every two weeks would be enough for some areas, including my community.

I urge, Madam MP, that you help to ensure these basic functions are carried out effectively.

Canute Thompson

canutethompson1@gmail.com