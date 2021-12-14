Don't throw stones, PM

Dear Editor,

Recently, Prime Minister Andrew Holness stated that that he wanted to make sure that Jamaica's leap into republicanism is not simply based on empty symbolism in response to recent calls to follow Barbados, post-haste.

I, however, beg to differ.

While I may agree that Jamaica should become a republic, I say not next year. Barbados, with all its opulence, high literacy rate, strong currency and economy, more than adequate Human Development Index score, and good leadership, can afford to be free; we can't.

Unfortunately, the prime minister has chosen the wrong stone to throw – empty symbolism – as Jamaica is an entire glass house built on empty symbolism.

Which political party reassured us that we would be able to sleep with our doors and windows open? While I think that everyone has a part to play in fighting crime, those who made the promise to “fix everything” should lead the way by taking up the slack. Given the continuous increase in the murder statistics and the fact that the price of a life to contract killers is only $5000, according to the justice minister's report, I am quite disappointed with that empty promise.

Another empty/false promises that has been made by both parties – the Jamaica Labour Party and the People's National Party – is: Vote for me and I'll end corruption. How unsurprising that after nearly 60 years and several changes of the cookie jar guard, we see both sides unabashedly attempting to run away with the cookie jar in order to divide the contents among themselves, while the Integrity Commission, which is supposedly the real guard of the cookie jar, has its hands tied, unable to catch the thieves in suits.

The next empty symbolism, of which citizens are also guilty, is thinking that Caricom is one big happy family. Given how the Venezuelan fiasco was handled two or three years ago by Caricom, in which five Caribbean countries supported former US President Donald Trump and, by extension, Juan Guido, and a few others sided with Nicholas Maduro, while the majority of Caricom stayed neutral, one has to wonder: If this is unity, what would division look like? It isn't the first time that the regional body could not reach a consensus and solve regional problems together.

Another act of empty symbolism occurred when we sent a delegation to the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) to talk about how we have been working to save the environment and make bolder commitments to continue said work. However, our actions belie our words.

But, wait, there's more!

We also hear paltry commitments to ending violence against women, yet a certain Member of Parliament has been accused of assaulting a female with a stool and a certain councillor is alleged to have brandished a firearm in a domestic dispute. There's even the empty symbolism of designating specific categories of workers essential – police and nurses – meanwhile, they are being overworked and short-changed.

The prime minister may talk about not making a republic based off empty symbolism, but our nation, in its current state, is an entire house built upon empty symbolism. Before he or anyone can talk about not doing anything based upon symbolism, the Government and Opposition (and society) should fix their actions, lest they continue to act in ways and make utterances that give false hope, thereby rendering themsleves hypocrites.

Marcus White

whitemarc918@gmail.com