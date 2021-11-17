Doves: Symbols of peace

Dear Editor,

Doves are reputed to be symbols of peace. My community, Stadium Gardens, is fairly spacious, peaceful, quiet, and relatively crime-free. It is frequented by a species of dove called white wings.

They feed in the open spaces and are as regular as clockwork. Invariably, on my early morning walks I see them grouped in twos or threes, and often as many as six. They make my day as I reflect that, “All is well, the doves are here, let peace and love abide.”

Ronald R Fagan

ronniefagan @gmail.com