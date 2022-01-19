Dr Christopher Tufton — a man for all ministries?

Dear Editor,

Dr Christopher Tufton is a man for all seasons for many reasons.

Firstly, he loves his country, and is a genuine, patriotic Jamaican with immense, unique Jamaican qualities. This man can successfully lead any portfolio due to his work ethic and God-given skills.

Dr Tufton is a natural politician.

As minister of agriculture he did a very decent job in seeing to the welfare of all Jamaicans.

From my perspective he is one of the best politicians I have ever seen on the Jamaican landscape.

From all indications he seems to be a very hard worker who has a strong love for his job and would go the extra mile to ensure that things are what he actually wants them to be.

No one can ever dispute his fundamental drive to see that his portfolio is the best-managed in the country.

This man is a national treasure and in the near future we will all have to acknowledge his tremendous skills in managing the welfare of all Jamaicans, no matter the side of the political divide on which they fall.

His professionalism and work ethic is unlike any other whenever you see him on the front lines. It goes without question that his portfolio as minister of health and wellness is the most closely watched portfolio due the novel coronavirus pandemic and the many adjustments he has had to make to respond to the different strains of the virus. Despite the many challenges, however, he comes out swinging every time.

People who are not apolitical, but pretend to be, repeatedly attack him, hoping to cause him to lose focus and falter, but it seems he has the heart of a lion when it comes to his job.

He is the consummate professional, whose main aim is to ensure that his people, not Jamaica Labour Party or People's National Party supporters, but the people of Jamaica, are being treated with due respect and honour. This is for the betterment of all of us who live by the words of our forefathers — Marcus Garvey, Codjoe, Tacky, and Sam Sharpe.

Paris Taylor

paristaylor82@hotmail.com