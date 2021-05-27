Driving in St Catherine NE and St Mary W not for faint of heart

Driving in St Catherine NE and St Mary W not for faint of heartThursday, May 27, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
The Members of Parliament for St Catherine North Eastern and St Mary Western, Kerensia Morrison and Robert Montague, respectively, must be held responsible for the deplorable road conditions in their constituencies.
From the Linstead main road turnoff into the Vanity Fair area, where the orange groves and pineapple orchards are located, and through Devil's Race Course into Guy's Hill and up into Windsor Castle, drivers are faced with the worse obstacle course imaginable. The potholes and caverns that road users must traverse should earn them a medal for heroism.
There have been no protest demonstrations from citizens or media coverage of the terrible road conditions faced by road users. There are no signs of any intention to fix the road, not even a half-hearted promise from the Members of Parliaments that there are plans to rehabilitate the roadway.
Will it take an election? Perhaps.
Marcia Harford
marciah@cwjamaica.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy