Driving in St Catherine NE and St Mary W not for faint of heart

Dear Editor,

The Members of Parliament for St Catherine North Eastern and St Mary Western, Kerensia Morrison and Robert Montague, respectively, must be held responsible for the deplorable road conditions in their constituencies.

From the Linstead main road turnoff into the Vanity Fair area, where the orange groves and pineapple orchards are located, and through Devil's Race Course into Guy's Hill and up into Windsor Castle, drivers are faced with the worse obstacle course imaginable. The potholes and caverns that road users must traverse should earn them a medal for heroism.

There have been no protest demonstrations from citizens or media coverage of the terrible road conditions faced by road users. There are no signs of any intention to fix the road, not even a half-hearted promise from the Members of Parliaments that there are plans to rehabilitate the roadway.

Will it take an election? Perhaps.

Marcia Harford

