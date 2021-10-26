Early treatment, nutraceutical options and more vaccine choices

Dear Editor,

We are saddened by the number of our citizens who have suffered severe attacks of COVID-19, hospitalisation, and death. For many, their situation could have been different if they were better educated on prevention and early treatment.

As the vaccine debate and roll-out continue, we call on the decision-making authorities in our public and private sectors, our medical and nutraceutical communities, and our civil society and church communities to support a major education thrust on building the immune system, along with the use of early medical treatment and nutraceutical/bioceutical options which can help our people avoid or survive novel coronavirus infection until they are vaccinated in a more acceptable and satisfactory manner and adequate supplies become available.

We also appeal to the Government to understand that hinting or threatening to implement mandatory vaccination does not do our vaccine programme any good. Persuasion is a much more powerful and effective tool than threats or edicts. Jamaicans have been known to offer stern resistance when threatened.

We have been known to reject governments that try to lead us to “mountain tops”. We have been known to even reject individuals and those insensitive to and dismissive of the people's concerns, and those who sign secret documents with others – even if well intentioned .

We have no doubt that the mandatory vaccination motives are well intentioned; however, let's replace the mandatory vaccine talk with persuasive rhetoric.

We also suggest that our public sector and health authorities do the work necessary to make available other vaccine options, such as Sinavac, Covaxin, India's version of the AstraZeneca, and the Soberana vaccine developed by Cuba. These vaccine options could better help to persuade our people to consider being vaccinated.

In addition, we contend that Jamaica does not primarily have an anti-vax or vaccine- hesitant problem. What we primarily have is a trust problem with the type, brand, and source of the vaccines being pushed with suppression and deception by our former oppressors. Is this not cause for concern?

Any thought of mandatory action in a democracy, where freedom is a treasured principle, should be considered only after the following:

1) All alternative options have been fully explored and ventilated, even more so when the argument of mandatory actions come from external forces with their agendas. There has to be national consensus with open dialogue and contending views shared, supported by logical evidence, engaging all levels of society.

2) At minimum, there should be guaranteed acceptable options. Individuals must decide on their ingestibles and injectables without discrimination or consequences.

Let us also be sensitive to the fact that, whenever you mandate, you ought to be prepared to take responsibility for the consequences and effects of that which has been mandated.

We remain adamant in our view that it is unnecessary for children to be vaccinated during this experimental phase of the vaccination programme, and we are prepared to defend our position.

Fundamental principles should not change in the face of fear, circumstances, or for convenience.

Actions of expediency will always prove fatal in the long term. In times of challenges, let us hold to the divine fundamental principles and, in faith, seek wisdom to find the best resolution. This guarantees success.

Al Miller

transformationjamaica@gmail.com