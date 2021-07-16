Electoral reform needed?

Dear Editor

Zimbabwe needs electoral reform to have credible elections in 2023.

Elections in Zimbabwe are to be held in two years, and the world is now beginning to wonder about the credibility of these elections.

Zimbabwe is desperate to join the Commonwealth; however, the first step in engaging with other countries, joining the Commonwealth, and attracting investors is by holding credible elections. The existing conditions do not show that Zimbabwe is committed to, or serious about, reforming the electoral process.

The Zimbabwean Government should be forced to carry out these reforms to ensure that the forthcoming elections in 2023 are completely free from violence and rigging. There should be pressure placed on President Emerson Mnangagwa, by world leaders, to hold credible, free, and fair elections.

If the Zimbabwean Government is not held to account, many Zimbabweans will flee and invade other countries, like South Africa, Botswana, UK, and Zambia, in search of better conditions.

Kudzai Chikowore

kk5227@hotmail.com