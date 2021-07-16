Electoral reform needed?Friday, July 16, 2021
|
Dear Editor
Zimbabwe needs electoral reform to have credible elections in 2023.
Elections in Zimbabwe are to be held in two years, and the world is now beginning to wonder about the credibility of these elections.
Zimbabwe is desperate to join the Commonwealth; however, the first step in engaging with other countries, joining the Commonwealth, and attracting investors is by holding credible elections. The existing conditions do not show that Zimbabwe is committed to, or serious about, reforming the electoral process.
The Zimbabwean Government should be forced to carry out these reforms to ensure that the forthcoming elections in 2023 are completely free from violence and rigging. There should be pressure placed on President Emerson Mnangagwa, by world leaders, to hold credible, free, and fair elections.
If the Zimbabwean Government is not held to account, many Zimbabweans will flee and invade other countries, like South Africa, Botswana, UK, and Zambia, in search of better conditions.
Kudzai Chikowore
kk5227@hotmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy