End one year of deplorable silence!

Dear Editor,

It is now one year since Member of Parliament (MP) George Wright and Tannisha Singh made independent reports of a “physical altercation” to the police on April 6, 2021. Members of the Advocates Network find it deplorable that, to date, MP Wright has chosen to remain silent rather than confirm or deny unequivocally that he was the man in the infamous video that was circulated showing a man in a physical altercation with a woman.

In this regard, we note with consternation that, despite Prime Minister Andrew Holness's recent statement supporting evidence-based prosecution, which would remove the requirement for the cooperation of domestic violence victims, there has been absolutely no progress on this urgent matter.

We still question MP Wright's suitability to sit in Parliament as the people's representative with this unresolved, lingering matter.

He is a member of the Human Resources and Social Development Committee of the House. The minutes of these meetings record matters sensitive to women, such as abortion, making it easy to see domestic violence matters being forwarded to this committee. Minutes also record discussions of a values programme for youth.

How can an MP preside over such affairs with this shadow over him? What confidence can we have?

We, therefore, urge Jamaicans to demand more from our political representatives. Specifically, demand that parliamentarians:

1) debate the motion of suspension that was tabled in the House of Representatives one year ago, in April 2021, and send the matter to the Ethics Committee for the issue to be examined and a decision taken so as to bring closure to this matter in Parliament;

2) institute the Code of Conduct for Parliamentarians as promised in 2009 under Vision 2030; and

3) debate the Constitution (Amendment) (Impeachment) Bill tabled in 2021.

The moral fortitude and standard of behaviour of political leaders are critical in shaping the moral fibre of our society. We urge the people of Jamaica to demand more from parliamentarians. The future of our representative democracy is in our hands!

#WeNaaEaseUp #No9DayWonder

Advocates Network

advocatesnet@gmail.com