End violence against all

Dear Editor,

All civilised persons must reel in disgust at the brutal and senseless murders of females in Jamaica in recent times, and emotions must run high even in Parliament at the heinous murder of Khanice Jackson, among others.

How can people in their right minds commit such acts is difficult to fathom, and one is left to wonder what drugs or other substances the murderers are taking that give them the courage to act that way. One also wonders if they feel any remorse when the drugs, or whatever, wears off and they come to their senses, if they have any.

Although I strongly support the campaign against violence against women I believe it is not complete, and instead should be violence against all, whether woman, man or child. We must not forget that, for the past many years, over a thousand males have been murdered annually. These males are husbands, fathers, brothers, sons, or grandsons. Families grieve for these murdered individuals whose memories are difficult to erase, and many a pillow is drenched with the tears shed.

Could a part of the reason for the high murder rate experienced over the years be revenge now being taken by children who have grown and have decided to get even when the time comes?

One is left to wonder if, with the high rate of murders over the years, what is happening in our prisons.

Academic studies and other research work have been done in the past, but maybe the time has come for a much more in-depth study on the crime situation in Jamaica. Of course, there must also be the political will to implement the recommendations based on the findings.

A good place to start is to research the music which is played in some public transport and other dubious places of entertainment.

Alex Samuels

tasamuels@cwjamaica.com