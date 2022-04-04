Dear Editor,

The recent visit of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has breathed new life into conversations surrounding reparation and Jamaica becoming a republic.

Meeting with the royals on March 24, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said, “We are moving on…We intend to…fulfil our true ambitions and destiny as an independent, developed, prosperous country.” In effect, indicating that Jamaica will be taking steps to become a republic.

As the Government moves towards removing Queen Elizabeth II as the head of State, it is an opportune time to look at colonial-era laws.

One of these laws is the Towns and Communities Act, which impact negatively on the rights of sex workers, making them more vulnerable to HIV and driving them away from harm-reduction and health services.

The case is similar for LGBT people who continue to face discrimination because of the retention of Sections 76-79 of the Offences Against the Person Act. The law continues to not only infringe upon the rights to equality before the law and privacy of LGBT people, but also on children and women who are the ones who are mostly affected.

With the new Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs in place, this also gives the Government the opportunity to adopt a new vision for Jamaica by amending our decade-old Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms to include other bases on which one cannot be discriminated against.

The clause in the charter should include freedom from discrimination based on one's HIV status, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity to demonstrate that Jamaica is intent on building an inclusive society that respects the human rights of all individuals. It would also be a significant step in achieving Vision 2030, whereby “Jamaicans are empowered to achieve their fullest potential”.

Nickoy Wilson

Policy and advocacy manager

Equality For All Foundation

